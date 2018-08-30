The Latest: 3 arrested in gun incident at California school

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on a reported gun at a San Francisco high school (all times local):

2 p.m.

Police say they have arrested three people and recovered a gun at a San Francisco high school that was locked down after a report of a shot fired on campus.

The San Francisco Police Department said Thursday that the threat has ended at Balboa High School in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Police did not disclose whether the suspects are students.

San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Laura Dudnick said there was one reported minor injury of a student.

___

1:05 p.m.

A San Francisco schools spokeswoman says a high school was locked down because of a report that a gun was fired on campus.

San Francisco Unified School District spokeswoman Laura Dudnick says there is a report of one minor injury at Balboa High School in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan said the school on the south side of the city was placed under lockdown shortly after the report came in around 11:15 a.m.

Police could be seen surrounding the school with guns drawn. Three nearby schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

School officials are asking parents not to come to the school because at this time.

___

12:50 p.m.

San Francisco police are responding to a report of a gun at a high school in the city's Excelsior neighborhood.

Police spokeswoman Grace Gatapandan said Balboa High School on the south side of the city was placed under lockdown shortly after the report came in around 11:15 a.m.

Police could be seen surrounding the school with guns drawn. Three nearby schools were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Spokespeople for San Francisco Unified School District did not immediately respond to a telephone message.