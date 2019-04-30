The Latest: Suspect arrested, North Carolina campus secure

Students and faculty wait near the entrance of campus after a shooting on the campus of University of North Carolina Charlotte in University City, Charlotte, on April 30, 2019. Six people were shot, two of them died on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus. One person was taken into custody, according to police sources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a North Carolina university campus (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

Police say a suspect is in custody in a fatal campus shooting that killed two people and injured four.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a statement on Twitter Tuesday evening that one person is in custody and no one else is believed to be involved.

Police at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte were going through campus buildings to tell anyone still sheltering in place that the scene is secure.

The Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency has said two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

7 p.m.

Emergency medical officials say two people are dead and four injured in a shooting at a North Carolina university.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired. It's unclear whether the victims are students or whether a suspect is in custody.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

6:30 p.m.

A North Carolina university has issued an alert for students to remain in a safe location following reports of an apparent shooting.

UNC Charlotte issued a campus lockdown on Tuesday after reports that shots had been fired.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone had been shot or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn't be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school's football stadium.