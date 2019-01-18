The Latest: Candidate's withdrawal doesn't stop protests

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on debate involving a New Orleans school board member's bid for the board presidency (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

A candidate's last-minute withdrawal from a bid to become president of the New Orleans school board failed to diffuse emotional protests from advocates for LGBT rights.

Board member Leslie Ellison had drawn strong criticism because of her past opposition to anti-discrimination laws based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Those views had drawn increased scrutiny in recent weeks.

When Thursday night's debate was over, board members, including Ellison, unanimously chose to re-elect John Brown as board president.

Ellison remained as vice president on a 4-3 vote despite emotional pleas from a parade of critics who said she failed to represent the interest of all children.

____

4:14 p.m.

A New Orleans school board member's past resistance to LGBT rights proposals is an issue as she seeks the board presidency.

The seven-member board was set to choose a president Thursday night and it was unclear whether Leslie Ellison , currently the board's vice president, would be able to overcome the opposition.

Opponents cite a 2012 legislative committee hearing in which she opposed language in state charter school contracts explicitly forbidding discrimination based on sexual orientation. News reports from 2013 indicate she also opposed language including protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity in a board anti-bullying policy that year.

Ellison didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.