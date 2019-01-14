The Latest: Arizona governor seeks school safety plan again

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's state of the state address (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey says he'll try once again to pass a school safety plan that failed in the Legislature last year.

The Republican governor said during his annual state of the state address Monday that the plan could make schools safer.

His plan would hire more police officers and school counselors. It also would allow police and others to seek protective orders preventing someone from buying a gun if they pose a threat. That provision angered gun-rights supporters last year.

House Democratic leader Charlene Fernandez of Yuma says Democrats want to see a requirement for universal background checks to be included in gun legislation.

___

3 p.m.

Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona should use growing state revenue to focus on saving for the next economic downturn.

The Republican governor on Monday celebrated the state's growing economy but told state lawmakers that his budget proposal will look to more than double the state's rainy day fund to $1 billion. He says that would help ensure Arizona can weather the next recession without the severe cuts to education, public safety and other services that followed the last economic downturn.

Ducey spoke to lawmakers in his annual state of the state address a week after he was sworn in for a second term.

He says the No. 1 issue for lawmakers must be coming up with a plan to conserve water as state contends with drought and faces federal restrictions.