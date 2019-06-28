The Latest: Biden becomes 1st candidate to invoke Trump

Democratic presidential hopefuls (fromL) Former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, US Senator from New Jersey Cory Booker and US Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren laugh during a break in the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, June 26, 2019. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on the second Democratic presidential debate (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the first to invoke Donald Trump during the second round of the Democratic presidential debate, blasting the Republican president for crediting wealthy Americans for building the nation.

Biden said Thursday that "ordinary middle-class Americans built America."

Biden says Trump has "put us in a horrible situation," by signing tax cuts that favor higher-income Americans. Biden says he would make "massive cuts" in the 2017 act's loopholes and be "about eliminating Donald Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy."

However, Biden did not address directly the question to him, which was about comments he made during a recent fundraiser, where he assured donors their lifestyles would not suffer by the tax cut reversal.

9:10 p.m.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is acknowledging that his proposals for sweeping government programs would require middle-class Americans to pay more taxes. But he says they'd still spend less on health care under his system than they do today through the private insurance system.

Sanders is a self-professed democratic socialist who wants a Medicare-style system to cover all Americans' health care services. He says he'd make public colleges and universities tuition free and eliminate existing student debt.

Sanders said Thursday at the second Democratic presidential debate that education proposals would be paid for by taxes on the wealthy and corporations. But he confirms that other Americans would have to pay more taxes for his health care program, in lieu of the existing system of private premiums, deductibles and co-pays.

9 a.m.

The second debate of the 2020 Democratic presidential debate is kicking off with 10 more candidates, including many of the leading White House hopefuls.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is center stage Thursday night in Miami alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Joining them for the two-hour event are two other top contenders: California Sen. Kamala (KAH'-mah-lah) Harris and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj). At either end will be the candidates polling at the bottom of the field: author Marianne Williamson and California congressman Eric Swalwell.

Candidates will not get opening statements but will have time for closings.

Ten other candidates debated on Wednesday, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.