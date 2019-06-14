Tennessee coach filmed rubbing girl's back to change schools

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee high school baseball coach is being stripped of his coaching duties and sent to another school over a video of him rubbing a female student's back.

News outlets report Eagleville High coach and history teacher Travis Holland is being transferred to Holloway High School in Murfreesboro. Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans says a district investigation found Holland acted inappropriately. He was charged internally with conduct unbecoming of a teacher.

The video shows him rubbing the student's back and embracing her in what appears to be a side hug. He was suspended without pay for 10 days. Evans has said local authorities declined to investigate upon reviewing the video.

Holland has worked for the district since 2005. Reports say he wasn't immediately reached for comment.