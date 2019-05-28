Teen who brought gun to high school faces new charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A teenage student who was tackled after reportedly bringing a gun into classroom at an Oregon high school has been indicted on a new charge that claims he was trying to fire the gun.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz was arraigned May 20 on suspicion of possession of a firearm in a public building, possession of a loaded firearm in public and reckless endangering. He pleaded not guilty.

A Multnomah County grand jury on Friday indicted Granados-Diaz on those three charges as well as discharge of a firearm at a school.

Portland police told The Oregonian/OregonLive that officers found no evidence Granados-Diaz fired the shotgun while at Parkrose High School May 17.

The teen appeared briefly in court Tuesday for an indictment hearing, but it was postponed to Wednesday because his attorney Adam Thayne wasn't able to attend.

