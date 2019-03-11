Teachers set to march in Maryland's capital

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's largest union says it is expecting thousands of teachers to march on the state capital in a call for increased school funding.

The Maryland State Education Association says more than 5,000 educators from the union have signed up to attend the rally on Monday evening. The union says they are expected to be joined by hundreds of parents, students and community leaders.

The March for Our Schools follows rallies by public school educators in state capitals and cities throughout the last year.

Last week, leading Maryland Democrats outlined a 10-year blueprint to improve education. It includes more than $1 billion in funding in the state budget over the next two years to begin implementing recommendations from a state commission.