Teachers across Oregon to walk out over classroom funding

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Tens of thousands of Oregon teachers are expected to walk out this week to press for more money for education.

Schools around the state will close for at least part of Wednesday as teachers hold rallies to highlight classroom conditions. Educators say schools have been forced to cut librarians and counselors as well as programs like art, music and physical education.

The walkout follows a wave of teacher activism that began in West Virginia in 2018.

Oregon Education Association president John Larson says that rallies in other states have led to change and that it's past time for Oregon to fully fund its schools.

Lawmakers are poised to approve a $1 billion per year additional investment for schools. But the measure will likely be sent to voters to decide.