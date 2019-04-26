Suspect identified after 10 elementary school students shot with pellet gun

Kevin Johnson shows off a photo of his son, Kai Johnson, that he said he took while riding in the back of an ambulance from Wybrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain, Ga., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Kai was shot by a BB or pellet gun while playing outside at the school. Kevin says the gun pierced his son but was stopped by his rib cage. Kevin says he received a phone call from the school saying that his son may have been hit with a rock. Upon entering the school he was told that it was a BB gun pellet and that his son was headed to the emergency room. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less Kevin Johnson shows off a photo of his son, Kai Johnson, that he said he took while riding in the back of an ambulance from Wybrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain, Ga., Thursday, April 25, 2019. Kai was ... more Photo: Alyssa Pointer/AP Photo: Alyssa Pointer/AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close Suspect identified after 10 elementary school students shot with pellet gun 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

ATLANTA (AP) — Police have identified an individual suspected of shooting 10 students with a pellet gun outside an Atlanta-area elementary school.

The DeKalb County School District said in a statement Friday that police have searched the suspect's home and retrieved a pellet gun believed to have been used.

The 10 students from Wynbrooke Elementary School in Stone Mountain suffered injuries that were not life threatening after being shot while playing on the playground midday Thursday.

The district said then that the pellets were fired from "a position away from the school grounds," and that there was never a threat of anyone getting into the school.

Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.

The school district's statement praised police for a quick response, both to the scene and pursuing the investigation.