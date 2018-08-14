Suit: Riverview Gardens violates homeless students' rights

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses a St. Louis County school district and the state of failing to comply with laws requiring they help homeless students.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two teenagers, their mothers and the community groups Metropolitan Congregations United and Empower Missouri filed the lawsuit Monday in Jefferson City. The lawsuit says the Riverview Gardens School District has violated the rights of homeless students for years by delaying or preventing their enrollment. The suit also says the district failed to provide them the required transportation, shunted some into online alternative programs with no teachers and disciplined them in a discriminatory fashion.

A district spokesman declined to comment. A Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman says the department also can't comment because it hasn't seen the lawsuit.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com