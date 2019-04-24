Suit: Classmate's bullying over weight led girl to kill self

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A wrongful death lawsuit against the Redmond School District says a sixth-grader killed herself because a boy at school regularly bullied her about her weight.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Maranda Riboli, mother of 12-year-old Brooklyn Brehm, is also suing her daughter's teacher and school principal.

She's seeking $12 million in damages in the lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Eugene.

Riboli claims the district and educators are responsible for her daughter's death for failing to intervene as protocol dictated after she met with the girl's teacher about the bullying.

Brooklyn died April 18, 2017. The girl left behind notes that said she killed herself "because of this boy," her mother's lawyer said.

The lawsuit says the boy told Brooklyn that she should kill herself.

The school district declined comment, citing student privacy and respect for the girl's family.

___

