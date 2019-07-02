Succession of college presidents high on board leader's list

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The new chairman of the North Dakota Board of Higher education says one of his goals is to help address succession planning of college and university presidents.

The search for a new president at the University of North Dakota is the fifth one since Nick Hacker was named to the board in 2015. He says he would like to see shorter and more efficient searches.

Hacker, whose first official day as chairman was Monday, says the state also needs to work at retaining talented faculty and staff. He said that higher education is facing a workforce shortage like the rest of the state and it's vitally important to retain professors and others.

Hacker runs the state's largest title insurance and real estate closing company with 100 employees in 10 locations.