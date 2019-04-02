Student pleads not guilty to high school campus theft case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A student accused of using a gun to break into a vehicle outside a Wyoming high school has pleaded not guilty.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 17-year-old Matthew Carabajal on Monday pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated burglary of a motor vehicle with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor property destruction and misdemeanor marijuana possession in his first Laramie County District Court appearance before Judge Steven Sharpe.

A Laramie County Circuit Court judge previously dismissed a felony theft charge.

Court documents say the school was on lockdown for about 20 minutes on Feb. 28 when Carabajal allegedly shot a gun through the front passenger window of a fellow student's unoccupied vehicle and then stole a backpack out of the vehicle.

Carabajal's trial is scheduled for Aug. 6.

