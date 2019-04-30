Student charged in threat to northwest Missouri schools

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri student is facing a felony charge of making a terrorist threat after an online message threatening violence affected several schools.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 17-year-old Andrew Lemon was charged Tuesday in adult court. A message posted Sunday on SnapChat allegedly said the sender planned to shoot "any kid in sight" and used racial slurs.

Seven schools in St. Joseph and Savannah implemented soft lockdowns Monday after being made aware of the threat. A soft lockdown means students continued to go to class but couldn't go outside.

Lemon was arrested Monday at Lafayette High School. Authorities said he told them he didn't mean to harm anyone and "was just being stupid."

Online court records don't name an attorney for Lemon.

