State may offer jobs to teachers certified elsewhere

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials are considering opening up teaching jobs in the state to certified teachers in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The Providence Journal reports State Education Commissioner Ken Wagner says Tuesday the way teachers get certified needs to be expanded. He says "If they're certified in Connecticut and Massachusetts, Rhode Island is open for business." The plan must be assessed by the public this fall before a vote can be taken.

The state is struggling to find teachers for secondary math and science, special education and English as a Second Language.

Districts are relying on emergency certifications for those positions, which teachers must be renewed every year.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com