State education panel meeting to discuss test scores, budget

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will be holding its regular meeting at its Malden headquarters.

The agenda for Tuesday's meetings includes discussion on new state standardized test scores and a proposed department budget.

Commissioner Jeffrey Riley is scheduled to present 2018 results from state test scores used to assess schools, known as the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System.

Riley is also expected to give a quarterly update on the state's four chronically underperforming schools. The schools are located in Boston, Holyoke and New Bedford.

The board says it will also begin early discussions on a fiscal year 2020 budget proposal from its budget committee.