State auditors say Florida education officials blocked them

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida state auditors are sharply criticizing the Department of Education for repeatedly blocking access to records and for not allowing auditors a chance to interview key department employees.

The Florida Auditor General last month released a scathing audit that detailed numerous times when the department did not fully cooperate with an audit of a student loan program administered by the agency. The audit was first reported by Politico Florida.

Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart defended the agency and said auditors had a "misunderstanding" of the department's process. Stewart also contended that her department was not made aware that auditors had found something to justify "this rare and unusual finding."

Stewart works for a board appointed by Gov. Rick Scott.

Auditors, however, disputed Stewart's assertion and said they repeatedly shared their concerns with top officials.