State asks superintendents to help reduce school bus idling

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State officials are asking school superintendents for their help in reducing the amount of time school buses idle.

The Departments of Environmental Management, Health, and Elementary and Secondary Education recently sent a joint letter to superintendents.

They want superintendents to enforce state regulations limiting school bus idling time, and encourage transportation providers to replace aging diesel buses with cleaner, environmentally friendly buses.

DEM Director Janet Coit says school districts can help the environment and protect public health by shutting off bus engines immediately when arriving at school and not restarting until they're ready to depart. She says diesel exhaust pollution contributes to climate change and smog.

Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott says regular exposure to high levels of diesel emissions can have serious effects on respiratory health, especially for people with asthma.