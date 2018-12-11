State approves new charter school despite business questions

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona State Board for Charter Schools has approved a new charter despite several questions surrounding it.

The board voted Monday to grant a charter to Valor Preparatory Academy LLC, a school owned by CEO Damian Creamer's Primavera Technical Learning Center, The Arizona Republic reported .

Approval came in spite of concerns about the school's semi-online model, conflicts of interest in choosing a curriculum and ties to Creamer's corporate entities.

Creamer is not the school's main representative, and Valor Preparatory is legally independent of Primavera Online High School, which he founded in 2001, a Primavera spokesperson wrote in an email to The Arizona Republic.

Creamer, after Valor Preparatory is founded, will not sit on its governing board or help operate the school, the spokesperson added.

But Valor Preparatory is an entity of Primavera Technical Learning Center, a separate company Creamer also operates, and Valor Preparatory received a $200,000 startup grant from Primavera Technical Learning Center, The Arizona Republic says.

Valor Preparatory will lease Primavera Technical Learning Centers' brand-new building in Goodyear, and its founding corporate board includes two Primavera Technical Learning Center board members, including Creamer.

Its authorized representative is the Primavera school's executive director. And its charter application suggested the school would buy curriculum from StrongMind, another company owned by Creamer.

Valor Preparatory was one of 10 new schools approved by the board Monday. The board also approved A+ Charter Schools (serving grades 7-12 in Maricopa), Abraham Lincoln Preparatory School: A Challenge Foundation Academy (serving grades K-4 in Maryvale), Alexander Hamilton Community School: A Challenge Foundation Academy (also serving grades K-4 in Maryvale), ARCHES Academy (serving grades K-8 in Apache Junction), Educational Models for Learning Inc. (serving grades K-8 in south Scottsdale), Integrated Education Foundation Inc. (serving grades K-8 in north Phoenix), New Learning Ventures Inc. (serving grades K-8 in central Phoenix) and Phoenix International Academy (serving grades K-8 in south Phoenix) and Somerset Academy Arizona Inc. (serving grades K-8 in Goodyear).

