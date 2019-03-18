State OKs $50 million for new tech building for Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Utah has approved $50 million in funding for a new technology building at Weber State University.

The Standard-Examiner in Ogden reported Monday the state Legislature passed the appropriation before the end of session.

Officials with the Ogden campus said in a news release that the new facility will be called the Noorda Building for Engineering, Applied Science & Technology. Some funding will come from a donation from the Ray and Tye Noorda Foundation.

It will replace the Technical Education Building, which was established in 1957.

The 143,000-square-foot facility will be home to several departments including mechanical and systems engineering, computer science and other technology.

Construction is projected to start in spring 2020 and finish in 2022.

