St. Mary's College president resigns after 2 years in post

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The president of St. Mary's College has abruptly resigned after two years with the Catholic women's liberal art college in northern Indiana.

Janice Cervelli resigned last week and her last day at the South Bend campus was Friday.

Mary Burke chairs the college's board of trustees. She tells the South Bend Tribune that Cervelli resigned due to reasons she chose not to disclose and that she had asked for privacy.

The trustees have appointed Provost Nancy Nekvasil as interim president.

Cervelli was dean of the University of Arizona's School of Architecture before joining St. Mary's College in June 2016.

She joined another former University of Arizona dean in March in a federal lawsuit accusing the school of paying the women tens of thousands of dollars less than their male counterparts.

___

Information from: South Bend Tribune, http://www.southbendtribune.com