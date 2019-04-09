South Carolina college student collapsed at fraternity event

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina university student who died while attending a fraternity event was drinking alcohol when she told her boyfriend she didn't feel well, collapsed and died.

A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report says Caroline Smith, a Furman University sophomore from Atlanta, was found by emergency workers lying on the ground early Saturday.

Local media say a cause of death will be determined by an autopsy performed Monday. Results could take weeks.

Her boyfriend performed CPR until medical workers arrived. They continued CPR for several minutes until Smith was pronounced dead.

Furman spokesman Vince Moore says the formal event, scheduled for Saturday night, had been approved by the university. Once Smith died, the formal event was canceled and students returned to the Greenville campus.

No charges have been filed.