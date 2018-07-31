Sister of online public school founder gets probation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The sister of a former online public school CEO has been sentenced to probation for helping her brother hide some of the $8 million he stole.

Elaine Trombetta Neill, of Aliquippa, received a two-year probationary sentence Monday. She had pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return, and cooperated with investigators in the prosecution of her brother.

She admitted forming a shell company to help her brother hide the money.

Nick Trombetta acknowledged using the money to buy, among other things, a $933,000 Florida condominium and $180,000 for houses for his mother and girlfriend in Ohio.

A former accountant, 62-year-old Neal Prence, was sentenced this month to a year and a day in prison.