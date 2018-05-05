Sherriff: Man who shot 2 'idolized' school shooting suspect

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Officials say the man who randomly shot two people along a Georgia highway in Hall County "idolized" Parkland, Florida, school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

Multiple news outlets report investigators say they found handwritten "hate-filled" documents after searching the home of 26-year-old landscaper Rex Whitmire Harbour, of Snellville, that indicated he viewed Cruz as a "hero." The documents also said Cruz gave Harbour "courage and confidence."

The shooting of at least seven vehicles northbound on Georgia 365 happened about noon Friday. Two people were shot and one person was injured by broken glass. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch, at a news conference Saturday, said they're still investigating what Harbour's motivation was "other than just hate."