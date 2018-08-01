Shaw resigns as assistant for Furman football program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — An assistant coach for Furman University's football program has resigned.

The Greenville News reports former University of South Carolina star quarterback Connor Shaw is leaving his position as tight ends coach.

Shaw, a Greenville resident, had been hired by the Paladins on Jan. 19 after an injury-plagued four-year career in the NFL. According to a statement Tuesday from the university, Shaw has accepted a position in private business.

Shaw won 27 games as a starting quarterback at USC, the most in program history, while setting a program record with a .655 completion percentage. He passed for 6,074 yards, fourth-most in school history.

Dru Duke, a 2018 graduate of Furman, will take over as tight ends coach.

Furman's players report Sunday. The Paladins open their season Sept. 1 at Clemson.

