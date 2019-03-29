Senate considers capital gains tax to pay for tax breaks

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Senate Democrats have released a two-year state budget proposal to increase spending on education and mental health and have included a stand-alone option for a capital gains tax that, if adopted, would pay for a series of tax breaks.

The Senate plan, unveiled Friday, seeks more than $500 million in new revenue to fund the underlying $52.2 billion budget, including a change to the state's real estate excise tax, which House Democrats are also seeking.

While a capital gains tax was also unveiled Friday, it is not assumed as part of the revenue needed to pay for the underlying budget. If adopted it is expected to bring in $780 million starting in 2021 that would fund several tax breaks: a tax credit for low-income families, a tax cut for small businesses, and increasing the number of seniors who are eligible for a property tax reduction. It would also fund the elimination of the sales tax on diapers, medical and mobility equipment, feminine hygiene products, and over-the-counter medications.