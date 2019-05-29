Schools in Vermont district to stock opioid overdose drug

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Schools in the Vermont school district that includes Montpelier are now stocking the drug used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The Times Argus reports school and police officials said the decision to stock Narcan was designed to allow staff to respond quickly to an overdose, whether it was a student, a visitor or someone passing by one of the schools.

Superintendent Libby Bonesteel of the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District says Narcan is now stored in the nurses' offices in each of the three city schools and at the Roxbury Village School.

Director of Buildings Andrew LaRosa says the Narcan is being treated in much the same way as defibrillators used to help heart attack victims and devices used to inject a drug that can counteract severe allergic reactions.

___

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/