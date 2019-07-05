School voucher flap previews coming legislative debate

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Education took heat from school-choice advocates last week after denying the stepchild of a soldier a state-funded voucher to pay for private-school tuition, and then reversing course.

The uproar was a repeat of a similar fight in May over children from the Navajo Nation, and a preview of a contentious debate over the shape of the voucher program that's likely to emerge in the Legislature next year.

The latest dust-up began with a video produced by American Federation for Children. The video included interviews with two parents blasting the Education Department for denying their voucher application.

It was the second bitter and public feud between Hoffman and the American Federation for Children, which released a similar video in May showing families from the Navajo Nation.