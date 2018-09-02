School system in Alabama working through bus driver shortage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A city in Alabama is going through a drought of bus drivers.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports the Montgomery Public Schools are working toward solutions for the lack of drivers at the start of this school year. A school official says the district is seeking more drivers, but they aren't receiving any applications despite efforts to advertise openings.

Of MPS's 159 routes, 151 have a driver with no subs. The problem becomes even worse when drivers call out.

Retired bus drivers cannot work full time and therefore have to take off one of every 10 days they work, or approximately two days per month. MPS currently has 31 retiree drivers meaning Thornton has to get creative to work around absences from more than 20 percent of his drivers.