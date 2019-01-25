School safety panel: Focus on mental health, police response

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An anonymous reporting channel for threats against Mississippi schools is part of a safety proposal.

The plan also would require safety inspections and twice-yearly active shooter drills at schools.

The proposals come from a school safety task force convened last year by Gov. Phil Bryant. The task force's final report, obtained Friday by The Associated Press, is a two-pronged response. It focuses on mental health training and police response.

House Bill 1283 seeks to teach students how to manage stress and anxiety and to train teachers to recognize developing behavioral problems.

However, the legislation doesn't follow through on a task force recommendation to arm teachers in certain circumstances.

It's unclear if lawmakers will propose enough money to meet a recommendation that every school campus have a school resource officer.