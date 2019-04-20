School money, gambling decisions near for Indiana lawmakers

Teachers demand an increase in funding from the legislature during a rally at at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Some Indiana teachers don't believe the latest Republican-backed state budget plan does enough to support public schools and legislative leaders are warning that they might even be faced with tightening up that spending proposal.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Just how much additional money will go toward Indiana schools is a top unanswered question as the General Assembly nears the end of this year's legislative session.

Lawmakers could wrap up the session as early as Wednesday but negotiations on the new two-year state budget and other issues could delay completion of its business.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP legislative leaders touted improving teacher pay as a top priority this year, but Democrats and education advocacy groups have said Republican proposals for less than 3% increases in base school funding are inadequate.

House and Senate members are also seeking agreements on funding public subsidies for renovating the Indiana Pacers arena in Indianapolis and a bill allowing new casinos in Gary and Terre Haute, along with legalizing sports betting.