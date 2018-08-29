School district sells naming rights for new athletic complex

SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington school district has sold the naming rights for a new high school athletic complex.

The Kitsap Sun reports Kitsap Credit Union agreed to donate $500,000 to the Central Kitsap School District, which will offset the cost of bleachers at the new football field and track at Central Kitsap High School.

The outdoor facilities, which include the stadium, new baseball and softball fields and the new tennis courts, will be known as the "Kitsap Credit Union Athletic Complex" under the agreement approved last week by the school board.

The agreement includes naming rights and advertising space at the athletic complex for six years, with the option to renew the sponsorship for an as yet undetermined amount "mutually acceptable" to both parties.

