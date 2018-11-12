School, contractor reach agreement on grant money claims

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina university and a contractor have reached a settlement after an investigation into allegations of false claims made to secure federal grant money.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the settlement between Shaw University and the contractor was announced Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said an investigation prompted by a whistleblower complaint showed the contractor and an unidentified Shaw vice president fabricated bids for a construction contract to evade competitive bidding requirements.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, there was no judicial finding regarding the allegations or admission of guilt. Shaw University's current administration fully cooperated in resolving the issue.

The news release said the government recovered the money in question, as well as penalties.

