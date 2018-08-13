Same-sex marriage could cost Catholic school counselor job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A guidance counselor at an Indianapolis Catholic school could lose her job after administrators learned that she was married to a woman.

Roncalli High School President Joseph D. Hollowell told The Indianapolis Star in an email Monday that Shelly Fitzgerald has been placed on administrative leave. The newspaper says she's worked for the school for 15 years and has been with her partner for 22 years. She says she's hired an attorney.

The school responded to criticism of its stance with a Facebook post saying in part that "the personal conduct of every teacher, guidance counselor and administrator and staff member, both at school and away from school, must convey and be supportive of the teachings of the Catholic Church."

WRTV reports a protest took place Monday at the school.