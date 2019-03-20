Republicans re-elect members to UNC board, despite turmoil

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators are re-electing current members of the state university system's governing board despite months of recent turmoil in which three top administrators were forced out or left earlier than planned.

The state House elected on Wednesday a slate of six candidates to the University of North Carolina Board of Governors offered by Republican lawmakers. Five currently are on the 28-member board, which sets policy for the 17-campus system.

Democrats criticized the slate of candidates, saying the election process didn't follow state law. House Minority Leader Darren Jackson said the current board is doing a "terrible job" and new and diverse voices are needed.

Absent from the slate was a black Democratic board member. Not all current members can keep serving as the board's size is being lowered.