Report proposes University of Missouri Greek system changes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri recommendations to improve its fraternity and sorority system could sharply reduce freshmen students living in chapter houses.

The university released a task force's report Tuesday outlining proposed changes in rules governing fraternities and sororities on campus, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported. The task force of representatives connected to the university's Greek community suggests banning alcohol, maintaining high grades and hiring a live-in house director.

Most fraternities cannot or will not be able to meet the recommended lifestyle and academic standards that would permit freshmen to continue living in chapter houses, said Dean of Students Jeff Zeilenga.

Greek organizations could be determined eligible to allow freshman to live in the chapter house through a three-tiered classification system, the report suggested. The organization would need to have a grade point average higher than the overall men's or women's average or the all-fraternity or all-sorority average, whichever is higher. Organizations would need to prove this for three consecutive semesters.

The report is a response to consultant Dyad Strategies, which found in October that the university's Greek system was plagued by poor oversight and risky behavior. Dyad had suggested barring freshman from fraternity houses.

The task force also recommended limiting events at chapter houses, included the number of guests allowed and when and how alcohol may be served.

Gary Ward, vice chancellor, said he's optimistic about many of the task force's proposals, but any changes that the school decides to implement must be closely monitored.

"This task force has put forth recommendations that have the potential to significantly improve our fraternity and sorority system — ensuring safety for all members and pledges; improving diversity and inclusion; and addressing some longstanding issues, such as alcohol abuse," said Chancellor Alexander Cartwright.

The changes could be implemented for the fall of 2019, if approved.

