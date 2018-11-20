Report of gunman prompts police response at college

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A report of a man with a long gun at Western Connecticut State University has prompted a large police response and a shelter-in-place recommendation.

School spokesman Paul Steinmetz said Tuesday that authorities haven't found anything and there were no reports of gunshots.

Steinmetz says a student called police to report an armed man in the Danbury school's Visual and Performing Arts Center shortly before 2 p.m.

University, Danbury and state police officers have responded to the scene and are searching the area.

School officials are urging people on the Westside campus to shelter in place.

Steinmetz says the school had a similar report of an armed person in May that turned out to be someone carrying a microphone stand.