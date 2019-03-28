Renaming of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum criticized

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of Southern California's sale of naming rights for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is being criticized as dishonoring the historic stadium's dedication as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I.

USC announced last year that the stadium will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum as part of a $270 million renovation of the facility, which opened in 1923.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote in a newspaper opinion piece this week that replacing "Los Angeles" with a corporate sponsor insults the memories of those the Coliseum was intended to honor.

Hahn is now president of the Coliseum Commission, a city-county-state authority that gave control of the stadium to USC in 2013.

Veterans groups plan to protest the renaming at Thursday's monthly commission meeting.