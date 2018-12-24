Relatives hold vigil for woman missing in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Relatives have held a lakeside vigil in Chicago for a 24-year-old college student days after she vanished while swimming in Lake Michigan.

Eddisa Concepcion and two men jumped into the lake Friday morning at North Avenue Beach for a quick dip, but they encountered dangerous waters.

The two men were rescued by Chicago's fire department in the lake's choppy waters , but Concepcion was pulled under by high waves and remains missing.

Family and friends held a lakeside vigil Sunday evening for the University of Illinois Chicago graduate student.

Concepcion's mother, Maria Centeno, tells WLS-TV that she's still hoping that her daughter will be found alive, saying that, "Until they say different, she is out there. And she is waiting to get rescued."