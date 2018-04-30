Regents to name new University of South Dakota president

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — The Board of Regents will be voting for a new University of South Dakota president to replace retiring executive Jim Abbott.

The board will hold a special meeting Tuesday for the vote in the arena of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. A reception will also be held for the new president.

The regents say there are four finalists for the position: Kelli McCormack Brown of Georgia College & State University; Christopher Callahan of Arizona State University; Sheila Gestring of the University of South Dakota; and Philip Way of Slippery Rock University.

Abbott is retiring after more than 20 years at the University of South Dakota.