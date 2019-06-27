Regents: South Dakota schools, universities request $91M

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The state's public universities and schools are asking the South Dakota Board of Regents for nearly $91.2 million to complete projects they say are high-priority.

The Argus Leader reports that the institutions' requests for 2021 were made during informal budget hearings Wednesday.

Seven public schools and universities want to build projects research and tech centers. Some requested funds for technology to enhance learning for blind and visually impaired people. An outreach program to prepare Native American high school students for college success is also proposed.

The board is expected to consider the projects then approve the budget requests at its August meeting.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com