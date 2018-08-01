Rauner OKs allowing medical cannabis for students at school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law requiring public schools to allow parents to administer medical marijuana at school to eligible children.

The Republican took action Wednesday. It allows parents or guardians to administer a "cannabis-infused product" to a student on school property or a school bus if both parent and child have been cleared by the state's medical marijuana law.

The law does authorize a school to prohibit dispensing the drug if administrators determine it would create a "disruption to the school's educational environment" or would expose other students to the product.

Chicago Democratic Rep. Kelly Cassidy sponsored the measure. She says medical marijuana is often necessary for children with debilitating conditions to be able to attend school.

___

The bill was HB4870 .