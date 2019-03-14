RI House Speaker introduces school safety bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello has introduced a bill to create "threat assessment teams" as part of a plan to increase school safety.

Under the bill, each school would have a team with experts in counseling, school administration and law enforcement.

The team would help students and staff recognize threatening behavior. Anyone believed to pose a threat to themselves or others would be reported to the superintendent or another school administrator, who would contact parents.

The bill was based on recommendations from the state School Safety Committee, which was created after the fatal school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Mattiello says everyone needs to know who to tell if they see concerning behavior, to help keep schools safe.

Schools in Florida, Virginia and Maryland have similar models in place.