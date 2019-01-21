Pownal voters will decide whether to hire library director

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Voters in the southwestern Vermont town of Pownal are going to be deciding whether the community should hire a part-time director of the town library.

The question of whether to hire a director for Solomon Wright Public Library was placed on the Town Meeting Day ballot in March after a grassroots effort gathered enough qualifying signatures.

The Bennington Banner reports Library Trustee chair Sarah Sanfilippo says voters will be asked to approve a $15,000 appropriation for a new part-time director.

The library's previous director, Linda Hall, retired last August after about 30 years in the position in which she received a "minuscule" stipend.

Sanfilippo says the library board is optimistic voters will approve the request.

The library was built in the 1960s.

