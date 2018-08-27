Pope's alleged cover-up pivots on when, if sanctions imposed

Pope Francis, flanked by Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke, listens to a journalist's question during a press conference aboard of the flight to Rome at the end of his two-day visit to Ireland, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. less Pope Francis, flanked by Vatican spokesperson Greg Burke, listens to a journalist's question during a press conference aboard of the flight to Rome at the end of his two-day visit to Ireland, Sunday, Aug. 26, ... more Photo: Gregorio Borgias, AP

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014 file photo, from left, Sean Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston; the Most Rev. Carlo Maria Viganò, apostolic nuncio to the United States, and the Most Rev. Robert Peter Deeley, prepare for the installation mass of Bishop Deeley at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, Maine. Pope Francis declined Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican's retired ambassador to the United States Carlo Maria Viganò, that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against the former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, but rehabilitated him anyway. MANDATORY CREDIT less FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2014 file photo, from left, Sean Patrick Cardinal O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston; the Most Rev. Carlo Maria Viganò, apostolic nuncio to the United States, and the Most Rev. Robert Peter ... more Photo: Gabe Souza, AP

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2014 file photo, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò reads the Apostolic Mandate during the Installation Mass of Archbishop Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral, in Chicago. Pope Francis declined Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, to confirm or deny claims by the Vatican's retired ambassador to the United States Carlo Maria Viganò, that he knew in 2013 about sexual misconduct allegations against the former archbishop of Washington, Theodore McCarrick, but rehabilitated him anyway. less FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2014 file photo, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò reads the Apostolic Mandate during the Installation Mass of Archbishop Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral, in Chicago. Pope Francis ... more Photo: Charles Rex Arbogast, AP

Pope Francis gestures as he answers to a journalist's question during a press conference aboard of the flight to Rome at the end of his two-day visit to Ireland, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Pope Francis gestures as he answers to a journalist's question during a press conference aboard of the flight to Rome at the end of his two-day visit to Ireland, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Photo: Gregorio Borgias, AP

Pope Francis gets ready to leave from Dublin Airport back to the Vatican putting an end to his visit to Ireland, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (Joe Giddens/ANSA via AP) Pope Francis gets ready to leave from Dublin Airport back to the Vatican putting an end to his visit to Ireland, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. (Joe Giddens/ANSA via AP) Photo: Joe Giddens, AP







Photo: Gregorio Borgias, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Pope's alleged cover-up pivots on when, if sanctions imposed 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The archbishop of Washington has "categorically denied" ever being told that Pope Benedict XVI had sanctioned his predecessor for sexual misconduct, undercutting a key element of the bombshell allegation that the current pope covered up clergy abuse.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl issued a statement Monday after the Vatican's former ambassador to the United States accused Pope Francis of effectively freeing ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from the sanctions in 2013 despite knowing of McCarrick's sexual predations against seminarians.

Wuerl would have presumably known about the sanctions since McCarrick lived in his archdiocese.

The claims of the former Vatican ambassador, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, have thrown Francis' papacy into crisis. His main allegation rests on what sanctions, if any, Benedict imposed and what, if anything, Francis did to alter them.