Police report says death at fraternity house accidental

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Officials have determined a death at an off-campus Murray State University fraternity house was accidental.

The Murray Ledger & Times reports that Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said in a police report that the teen's cause of death was ethanol intoxication and the manner was accidental. The newspaper said it obtained the police report though an open records request and the name of the 19-year-old man who died earlier this year was redacted. The man was a friend of a college student.

According to the report by Detective Andrew Wiggins, the case was presented to a grand jury, which determined that criminal charges weren't warranted.

Wiggins wrote there were no further leads to determine where the teen got the alcohol and the case would be closed.

___

Information from: Murray Ledger & Times, http://www.murrayledger.com