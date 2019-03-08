Police investigate shooting on suburban roadway

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts are investigating a reported shooting involving two drivers that led to a short lockdown at a nearby high school.

Canton Chief Kenneth Berkowitz says his department received a 911 call just before noon Friday from a caller who said she saw a man get out of a white SUV and fire several rounds into a black sedan.

When officers arrived at the site of the reported shooting, on York Street near the intersection of Randolph Street, both vehicles were gone. Officers found what the chief described as "ballistic evidence," indicating that there had been a shooting.

He says Blue Hills Regional Technical School was locked down briefly.

The shooting remains under investigation. There were no reports of injuries.