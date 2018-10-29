Police: University shooter was suspect in 2015 robbery

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Newly released police reports show that a sex offender who authorities say fatally shot an ex-girlfriend on the University of Utah campus had been suspected of robbing another ex-girlfriend's apartment in 2015.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that a Salt Lake City police report released Monday shows that Melvin Rowland's ex-girlfriend told police that a television and Blu-ray disc player Rowland had given her were missing. She believed Rowland stole them in retaliation for the breakup. The woman later said she'd pursue civil action to get her belongings back.

Rowland was considered the suspect, but wasn't charged.

Police the 37-year-old Rowland fatally shot 21-year-old Lauren McCluskey on Oct. 22 and later killed himself. McCluskey was a senior track athlete from Pullman, Washington.

Rowland spent a decade in prison and was twice sent back for parole violations.

