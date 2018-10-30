Police: Teen says he was kidding about shooting threat

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a teen told authorities he was joking when classmates overheard him threaten a school shooting.

The Sun Sentinel reports 19-year-old Jeremy Ossa is charged with making a false report concerning the use of a gun in a violent manner. A Pembroke Pines police report says the Somerset Academy senior told authorities the threat was a bad joke.

It says the students overheard Ossa on Friday say that he was going to buy a sniper rifle from a pawn shop and "shoot my enemies from the recent past." Ossa told officers he was referring to students who bullied him at other schools. Ossa and his father, Juan, say he doesn't have access to any guns.

Ossa was represented by a public defender at his Saturday bond hearing.

___

